Health insurance scheme reviewed

Muscat, Feb 18 – The team of Health Insurance project (Dhamani) reviewed key works, accomplishments and preparatory projects for implementing the health insurance scheme during this year. The team held its fourth meeting chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Maamari, Vice President for insurance sector, on Monday Representatives of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, Oman Chamber and Commerce and Industry, Oman Insurance Association and the Public Authority for Social Security participated in the meeting.

Al Maamari commended the constructive response of all the concerned parties and explained that several tasks were achieved in 2018 such as the regulatory and legislative frameworks of health insurance. He further emphasized on the close coordination among the concerned entities to achieve mutual goals. Additionally, the meeting reviewed a number of clauses of the unified health insurance policy. The scheme contains the basic coverage and optional benefits of health insurance for the private sector employees, both Omanis and expatriates. It also states the timeline for implementing different phases of the scheme and the electronic link between insurers, health service providers and third party administrators.

The collaboration of the Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Finance to implement the scheme for visitors was also discussed during the meeting. This was followed by going through updates of the meeting held with representatives of state council and Majlis Shura besides the meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Council of Ministers assigned CMA to develop a regulatory framework to execute the project.

