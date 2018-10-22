Health insurance for industrial workers discussed

Rusayl Industrial Estate, which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), organised a workshop on the ‘Health Insurance for Industrial Workers’ initiative known as ‘Aman’.

The workshop was held at Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) under the auspices of Sami bin Salim al Sahib, Director-General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Al Sahib said the initiative stems from the meeting of the Minister of Commerce and Industry with industrialists on Oman’s Industry Day, as well as the decision of the Council of Ministers to implement compulsory health insurance for workers in the private sector.

Al Sahib explained that the initiative aims at bringing the largest number of beneficiaries of this service under one insurance system so that it becomes an attractive factor for the insurance companies to provide the best service at the lowest cost. He added that through this initiative the ministry aspires to safeguard the rights of workers and encourage them to increase their productivity.

He also noted that the high cost of health insurance for the industrialists increases the operational cost of factories, its production, the cost of products, in addition to the lack of competitiveness in the local and global markets. Therefore, this initiative will play a role in solving this matter. Al Sahib commented that the initiative was launched to meet the increasing number of workers in the industrial sector, which does not match with the health services provided to them.

Ahmed Shawqi, Marketing Director at National Tea Company, delivered a detailed presentation on the initiative. He explained that the initiative aims at covering all the workers in the industrial sector under an insurance cover that suits the reputation and status of the Sultanate. “Omanis and expats shall benefit from the initiative. Besides, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry supports this initiative and ensures that everyone benefits from the desired service without any complications,” Shawqi added.

