Health experts say it is safe to donate blood after iftar

MUSCAT, MAY 8 – Debunking the myth that a fasting person cannot donate blood during the holy month, Bausher Blood Bank, the nation’s central blood bank, has informed that fasting persons can do so after iftar whereas a non-Muslim can donate blood during the day time at the Centre located in Bausher, opposite to Royal Hospital. Additionally, in order to encourage the habit of blood donation, the Central Blood Bank has organised two vehicles to visit residential areas near prominent mosques and collect blood from potential donors after iftar.

Speaking to Observer, Dr Zainab al Araimi, Head of the Centre said that a fasting person can visit any of the mosques after Tharaweeh prayers to donate blood. “Alternatively, he/she can visit the Centre between 7.30 pm and 11.30 pm to donate the life-saving liquid and be a part of the national campaign of blood donation”, Dr Zainab said. “On the other hand, a non-Muslim, who doesn’t apparently fast can visit the Bold Bank from morning to donate blood”, she added.

The Central Blood Bank is encouraging people to visit the Centre during the working hours which is, from 8 am till 1 pm and from 7.30 am to 11.30 pm with an exception on Friday when the Blood Bank is open on in the evenings, and to donate blood and platelets.

The Centre has worked out about 15 locations for blood collection at various points. Two vehicles will be visiting the mosques post late night prayers and Tharaweeh prayers to collect blood.

“These mobile blood collection points that are visiting the mosques during the holy month is an attempt to replenish the blood stock at the Centre which will usually diminish during the month”, said Sulaiman bin Hamed al Busaidi, in-charge of Blood Collection.

“These two mobile units are dedicated to collecting blood from men and women in separate vehicles. Anyone who meets the criterion of blood donation can visit them”, he added.

However, those who are on medicines and suffering from chronic diseases should consult their doctors from time to time before and during the fasting according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

It has recently conducted a camp on how to go about with fasting and diseases like hypertension, diabetes, psychotropic and antibiotics in particular during Ramadhan, as well as the ways of health preservation during fasting.

The need for platelets, the tiny blood cells that help human body form clots to stop bleeding, in various hospitals has risen and the Bausher Blood Bank is receiving several requests regarding the same.

