Health endowment fund soon

MUSCAT, JULY 7 – A first-of-its-kind health endowment fund, in cooperation with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, is being established in the Sultanate. “Details of the project have already been prepared and necessary approvals are being sought from the authorities involved,” said Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. Waqf Health Fund is one of the many projects that the ministry is working on, he said.

According to the minister, work on New Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, the Suwaiq Hospital and the Khasab Hospital have already been initiated.

This is in addition to the expansion work on three other major hospitals including the Royal Hospital. Being built on a total area of 200,000 sqm, the main building of the hospital in Salalah consists of six floors with approximately 700 beds, spread over departments such as a burn unit, paediatrics, adult ICUs, as well as 25 maternity rooms.

In addition to two operating rooms, there will also be an integrated unit for accidents and emergencies and an isolation ward.

The hospital will have a radiology department, department of diagnostic radiology in various disciplines, a central laboratory, central pharmacy, Suite operating rooms and accessories, recreation area for visitors, hall for seminars and conferences, hospital management, and services morning (laundry services, warehouses, generators and reservoirs.

At the same time, the main building of the Suwaiq Referral Hospital consists of three floors with a capacity of 250 beds.

With a built up area of the project is 33,440 square metres, the hospital consists will have Department of Surgery, Internal Medicine Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, Paediatric Department, Psychiatry, Day care unit, intensive care unit, paediatric intensive care unit, prenatal care unit, cardiology unit, outpatient clinics, maternity ward, operating room suite, accident, emergency and recovery unit.

The Khasab Referral Hospital, the minister explained, will have a capacity of 150 beds. The built area of the project is 27,500 square metres.

The hospital consists of outpatient clinics, surgery department, internal medicine department, obstetrics and gynaecology department, Adult Day Care Unit, Day Care Unit, Cardiology Unit, Burns & Orthodontic Unit, Lungs, Operating Rooms, Accident & Emergency Unit, Infant Care Unit.

At the Royal Hospital, expansion work is being done on the Paediatric Unit, Radiology Department, apart from addition of more operating rooms and establishment of the 56-bed Royal Suite.

The work at Nizwa Hospital include expansion of care unit for preterm infants, the maternity ward, the adult care unit, adding more operating rooms and expansion of maternity ward in addition to the surgery suite.

Meanwhile, expansion work for burns and orthodontic unit is progressing at the Sohar Hospital.

Also included in the expansion work are maternity ward, dialysis, day clinics, paediatric and adult cardiac care unit, intensive care unit for adults, paediatric intensive care unit and accidents and emergencies.

