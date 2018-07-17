Health, beauty exhibition opens at Salalah tour fest

SALALAH, July 17 – A health and beauty exhibition opened at Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) on Monday in which some private skincare clinics and skin product sellers take part and offer consultancy to the visitors. The exhibition opened in one of the five newly constructed exhibition and conference halls at the festival venue, which replaced the earlier temporary structures. The event was presided over by Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality. There are two parts of the exhibition; one is lectures in a separate hall in which experts drawn from government and private health institutions are taking part, while the other is exhibition with participation from different private clinics, voluntary groups and healthcare product sellers.

Ali Jaboob, event coordinator, called the exhibition and lecture series a first-of-its-kind event in the Dhofar Governorate in which the participants were

selected from specialised health and beauty care institutions with representation from the General Directorate of Health Services in Dhofar through consultants and experts taking part in the lecture series.

“For the specialised private centres, clinics and pharmacies, the exhibition is a good platform to showcase their products, interact with their prospective clients and pass on basic healthcare information to the visitors,” he said, and added that it was good also for the visitors to get to know expert medical centres to address their healthcare needs.

The exhibition, according to Jaboob, aims to provide health awareness to common people and discuss medical issues with experts.

“This is a forum for knowledge sharing also in which everyone, even common people, are encouraged to take part. Our Monday’s lecture event discussions were held on diabetes.

“It evoked good response and common visitors were seen asking pertinent questions on how to prevent or even how to live with diabetes.”

The expert doctors called for greater awareness on life style diseases like diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver and obesity.

The exhibition and the lecture series would continue till July 19.

Kaushalendra Singh