HEAC announces nominees for interviews

MUSCAT: The Higher Education Admission Centre (HEAC) announced the nominees for personal interviews, written tests and medical examinations for the academic year 2018-2019. The tests will be held tomorrow, August 2 till August 8, Wednesday. HEAC has already contacted the nominee students for interviews. The Centre urges nominees to comply with the dates of the interviews, tests and medical examination to avoid losing the opportunity to compete for the offered study programmes. They should carry with them the documents shown at the notice for the interview and shown at the Centre’s website (www.heac.gov.om). It should be noted that about 31,937 male and female students have already selected their preferred study programme during the registration and amendment period. The number of male and female students who successfully completed the application procedures at the HEAC’s system stood at 33,354. — ONA

