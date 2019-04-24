Haya Water participates in energy, water conference

MUSCAT: Haya Water participated in the Oman Energy and Water Conference and Exhibition 2019, which was held at the Oman Exhibitions and Conferences Center during April 22-24. The event was presided over by His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Assistant Secretary General for Cabinet Affairs, in the presence of ministers, under-secretaries, businessmen and others.

Hussain bin Hassan AbdulHussain, Haya Water’s CEO, said the company participates annually in this event since it is considered to be one of the most prominent companies in protecting the environment, and to achieve sustainability for the country’s national economy. The event is also considered to be an annual gathering for many local and international experts in the fields of water and power.

He added that the working papers presented at the conference would enrich the efforts being taken in terms of investing in water and power, which are in accordance with the Haya Water vision and mission to make Oman greener and healthier.

A number of employees of the company attended the conference, which would help them develop knowledge in different fields.

Hilal bin Khalfan al Dhakry, Business Development General Manager at Haya Water, presented a working paper entitled: “Strategies for the Use of Treated Water.” Al Dhakry highlighted the significant role played by Haya Water to conserve the pure underground water and to reduce the consumption of desalinated seawater which is expensive.

Al Dhakry added that the number of connections (accounts) increased in Muscat from 38,609 in 2012 to 120,000 today with the growth rate exceeding 200 per cent.

Sulaiman bin Khamis al Qasmi, Assets Management General Manager, gave a presentation entitled: “The operational excellence strategy and the most important methods used to operate in order to reduce the operation expenses”. He highlighted the role played by Haya Water in raising the operating efficiency of the company’s assets in order to achieve the best possible results.

He added: “Haya Water works constantly to facilitate, accelerate its projects execution by working on strategies that have been developed by the company.

Haya Water had a counter at the exhibition where visitors could get information about the efforts undertaken by Haya Water in protecting the environment through making a modern and integrated sewage system.

