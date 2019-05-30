Haya Water organises ‘Let’s make them happy,’ a charity campaign

MUSCAT: Haya Water recently organised ‘Let’s make them happy’ annual campaign which aims at visiting children who are admitted at various hospitals. This time the campaign was organised at Sultan Qaboos University where gifts and sweets were distributed among the children.

Hanan bint Yousif Al Balushi, Corporate Communication Manager, Haya Water said: “This event is a unique opportunity to spend time with the kids who are ailing. It gives them joy and happiness and make them look forward to celebrate Eid at home and with their siblings.

“In addition, the visit will always keep a positive memory of Haya Water. Bonding with the community is a very important communication tool and this campaign allows us to connect with various types of stakeholders”

She added that the campaign being organised by Haya Water is also supported by its employees who are always eager to be part of the various events especially the CSR related ones.

The initiative does not only bring happiness to the children and their families, but also extends to the whole organisation. “Care” is not limited to the job responsibilities only, but also extends to the surrounding communities.

The Corporate Communication Manager highlighted the support extended by the Company’s top management and employees which made the campaign successful and worth the efforts.

Al Balushiah praised the support given by Sultan Qaboos University Hospital team who made the event and successful.

