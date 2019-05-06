Haya Water meet calls for environment protection

MUSCAT: Haya Water has organised a scientific conference on environment, highlighting its efforts to protect the environment. Hussain bin Hassan AbdulHussain, Haya Water’s CEO, said the waste water project being implemented by the company is one of the major infrastructure projects in the Sultanate. The project aims to conserve the groundwater for the next generation by transferring the waste water to the treatment plant. This environment-friendly treated water can be used for different purposes including in industry and agriculture. The project also aims to reduce the freshwater depletion.

He added: “We, here at Haya Water, take into consideration protection of environment as one of our main goals when we execute projects across the Sultanate. Al Ansab’s Wetland is one of the examples of the company’s initiatives to save the environment. About 300 species of birds live in the wetland. It also contains more than 400 trees.” Regarding the earth and its challenges, Hussain said that many of the problems are caused by man himself through various erroneous behaviours, such as irresponsible waste disposal. He stressed that sewage networks suffer a lot from random discharge, and we must work together to find appropriate solutions. “We hope that working papers presented at the conference by different entities would help in finding necessary solutions,” he added.

Hanan bint Yousif al Balushi, the Corporate Communication Manager at Haya Water, said that the company is marking this occasion annually to discuss the environmental issues and to highlight the wrong practices which affect the earth and the different species of animals and birds.

She said that the conference is a good opportunity to meet the partners and discuss the best solutions to protect the planet. “We, at Haya Water, believe that all government organisations, the civil society establishments, citizens and residents are our partners in protecting the earth and we endeavour to participate in all related events that are organised by Haya Water.”

Hanan bint Yousif al Balushi said that the entities which participated in the conference included Beah, PDO, Oman Environmental Association and the Ministry of Environment. Moreover, the participation of students from colleges and universities added a flavour to the conference, as they came out with opinions and suggestions on waste disposal.

