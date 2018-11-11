Haya Water marks World Quality Day

MUSCAT: Haya Water recently celebrated the World Quality Day at a ceremony held at Bait Haya. The event was presided over by Hussain bin Hassan Abdulhussain, Haya Water’s CEO. The company honoured many of its employees for their distinguished contributions in this field. Hussain, CEO of Haya Water, said: “Haya Water believes that employees are the key to every success in the company. The company utilises all potentials to raise the level of quality standards at work and promote environmental and occupational health standards. Haya Water worked hard to spread quality culture not only among its employees, but also among all its contractors, as well as among the residents in the areas where wastewater projects are executed”.

