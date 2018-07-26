Haya Water CEO visits Masirah to discuss wastewater challenges

MUSCAT: Hussain bin Hassan Abdul Hussain, CEO of Haya Water, visited recently the Wilayat of Masirah to follow up development process of the ongoing projects and to observe the realities of wastewater services delivered by Haya Water in the wilayat. The CEO confirmed that the waste water sector plays an effective role in developing the infrastructure of the country as it helps protecting Muscat and other governorates’ environment from pollution. During the visit, CEO met Shaikh Talal bin Saif al Hosni, Wali of Masirah, Majlis Ash’shura member and Municipal Council Members and a number of Governmental Managers. They discussed the updates and developments in wastewater services in Masirah as well as finding solutions to overcome the challenges facing this vital sector. The meeting started with a speech delivered by the Wali of the Wilayat appreciating the crucial role of Haya Water in delivering different wastewater services around the country.

The CEO confirmed that since 2014 when the government assigned Haya Water to be responsible for developing, management and maintenance of the wastewater services to all the governorates which were administrated by the Ministry of Regional Municipal and Water Resources, Haya Water has made a Master Plan to extend its wastewater services to cover all these governorates. He also emphasised that until the actual operation of this plan, Haya Water is working hard to find suitable and practical solutions to deal with the current situation. In this meeting, many issues were discussed regarding wastewater services like repairing the damaged wastewater’s facilities and networks in the wilayat and raising the sewage station’s capacity to replace the old traditional sewage disposal systems and sewage treatment plant.

In addition, they observed the utilisation of treated water in afforestation projects and productive agriculture. They also discussed the cooperation possibilities with the private sector in such projects. It is worth mentioning that the treated water is considered alternative from which the country achieves a number of its goals like protecting groundwater and reducing the use of high-cost desalinated water in afforestation projects and other industrial projects like cooling purposes and road pavement.

