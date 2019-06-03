Haya Water brings joy to kids at hospital

MUSCAT: Haya Water recently organised “Let’s make them happy” annual campaign by visiting child patients at various hospitals. The campaign visited Sultan Qaboos University where gifts and edia were distributed among the children. Regarding the event, Hanan bint Yousif al Balushiah, the Corporate Communication Manager at Haya Water said: “This event is a unique opportunity to spend time with the kids. It gives them joy and happiness and make them look forward to celebrate eid at home and with their siblings. In addition, this visit will always keep a positive memory of Haya Water. Bonding with the community is a very important communication tool and this campaign allows us to connect with various types of stakeholders”.

She added that this campaign is being organised by Haya Water and also supported by its employees who are always eager to be part of the various events especially the CSR related ones. The initiative does not only bring happiness to the children and their families, but also extends to the whole organisation. “Care” is not limited to the job responsibilities only, but also extends to the surrounding communities. The Corporate Communication Manager highlighted the support extended by the Company’s top management and employees which made the campaign successful and worth the efforts. In addition, Al Balushiah praised the support given by Sultan Qaboos University Hospital team who facilitated the event, made it proper and successful.

Related