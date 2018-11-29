Hassan aims to play abroad

Qatar’s Abdelkarim Hassan said he wants to play in Europe to prove his professional credentials after bagging the AFC best player award in Muscat.

“My ambition is to have a professional career abroad,” Hassan said. Hassan said Arab and GCC players have proved a point in Asia after bagging many awards in the last few years.

“The reason for the success is that the players in the region are working hard to have good technical skills. However, I feel that players in the GCC should be mentally strong and competitive to progress to further heights,” the Al Sadd left-back said.

“Definitely, winning this award will encourage me to do better in future at club level with Al Sadd team or at national team level. I am working currently to keep on providing better performance and improving my week areas,” the 25-year-old said.

Responding to a query on the other nominees for the top award, he said:” I respect both the nominees from Japan but at the same time I believe that I deserve this award after a spectacular season. In addition, AFC has its own evaluation criteria and standards to select the best player of the year. Accordingly, I have been selected for that,” the youngster added.

