Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, held a private christening for their infant son Archie on Saturday, releasing a statement and two photographs after the event.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Suss ex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” Harry and Meghan said on their officialism account.The couple posted a group portrait of them with guests including Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in a drawing room at the castle, which is one of Queen Elizabeth I’s official residences near London.Meghan’s mother, Doria Ra gland, and Harry and Williams father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were also in the color photograph.Lady Sarah McCormick and Lady Jane Fellows – the two older sisters of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana – were also shown in the family portrait.The 93-year-old queen was absent, as expected, after reports that she had a prior engagement.The royal family published a second, black-and-white portrait of Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, holding Archie, who was born on May 6,outdoors in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle.Harry and Meghan’s Instagram post said they were “happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son.”

“They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” it said, adding that Harry and Meghan “feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

Buckingham Palace said earlier that official pictures of the event would be taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton.

“The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private,”the palace added.

Scores of royal fans and tourists lined a main road in Windsor town outside the castle ahead of the ceremony, some holding British or US flags and banners with messages congratulating Harry and Meghan.

Tours of the castle took place as usual on Saturday, the BBC reported from the town.

It said about 25 guests attended the christening in the small royal chapel.

Archie is seventh in line to the throne.

He wore a replica of a 19th century lace and satin gown made for the eldest daughter of Queen Victoria, which had been used by generations of royal children, the Sussex es’ Instagram post said.

The replica gown, made by the queen’s dressmaker Angela Kelly in 2004when the original became too fragile to wear, was also worn by William and Kate’s children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at their christenings.— dpa

