Harry, Meghan celebrate birth of first child

LONDON: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has given birth to the couple’s first child, a boy weighing 3.26 kg, according to their official Instagram page. The unnamed child will be seventh in line to the British throne and is expected to hold dual citizenship of Britain and the US. The royal couple are expected to introduce the baby to the public in a few days, and Harry said the couple were “still thinking about names,” according to Britain’s Press Association.

“The baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it,” said Harry. Bookmakers reported heavy betting on the names Diana, Elizabeth, Victoria, Albert, Philip and Alice before the birth, with more people guessing that the child would be a girl. Ladbrokes had offered odds of just four-to-one against Meghan giving birth to twins, amid speculation apparently sparked by her relatively large baby bump. Harry, 34, is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and second son of the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.