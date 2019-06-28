Harris challenges Biden on race

MIAMI: Presidential candidate Kamala Harris dominated her Democratic rivals in a debate on Thursday, confronting front-runner Joe Biden on race and calling his remarks about working with segregationist senators “hurtful.”

In a breakout performance, the daughter of a black father from Jamaica and an Indian mother was at the centre of several heated exchanges during the second night of debates among Democrats vying for the right to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Harris said the issue of race was deeply personal for her. She noted she was bused to school as part of integration efforts in California, and she questioned Biden’s 1970s opposition to school busing.

The former prosecutor looked straight at Biden and demanded that he explain himself.

“I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” said Harris, 54, a US senator from California who has ranked fourth or fifth in most national polls among Democrats.

“But I also believe — and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

Biden, who was on the defensive throughout the night, has faced heavy criticism for his recent comments that he worked decades ago with two Southern segregationist senators as a way to get things done in the US Senate.

He appeared shaken by the attack, but defended his record on civil rights and said his remarks had been mischaracterised as praise for racists.

“If we want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights and whether I did or not, I’m happy to do that,” he said, noting he had only opposed busing for school integration ordered by the federal government, not by local governments.

“Everything I have done in my career, I ran because of civil rights and continue to think we have to make fundamental changes,” he said.

He added a dig at Harris, noting he had been a public defender and “didn’t become a prosecutor.”

One of the lesser-known candidates, US Representative Eric Swalwell, 38, also took a swing at Biden, sharply reminding voters of Biden’s age and urging the 76-year-old to pass the torch to younger candidates.

“I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” Swalwell said. “That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden.”

“He was right when he said that 32 years ago. He is still right today,” Swalwell said. Biden responded: “I’m still holding onto that torch. I want to make it clear.”

In a Democratic contest where racial issues have figured prominently, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, also faced pointed questions about accusations of racism inside his city’s predominantly white police force after a fatal police shooting of a black man.

The contenders frequently attacked Trump and sharply disagreed over the best way to boost access to healthcare insurance coverage. Biden and the candidate running second in polls among Democrats, Bernie Sanders, turned their fire on Trump repeatedly.

Biden, the former vice-president making his third run for the White House, said Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and other economic policies were increasing economic inequality in the United States.

The debate also included US Senators Michael Bennet and Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, self-help guru Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. All six are polling nationally around 1 per cent or less. Like the Democrats who debated on Wednesday, the contenders disagreed on the best way to expand healthcare coverage. — Reuters

