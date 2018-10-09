Hariri hopes to announce new government soon

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday that he hoped a new government would be formed after President Michel Aoun returns from a trip abroad, after all sides made concessions.

In the more than five months since a parliamentary election in May, politicians have been unable to agree a unity government that can get to work on badly needed economic reforms.

“There are concessions from all sides, including the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM),” Hariri told reporters.

“We hope for the formation of a government after the return of the president from Yerevan, because the economic and social situation calls for speedy government formation,” he said.

Aoun is expected to return from Armenia on Friday.

Rivalry between the two leading parties — the FPM, allied to the Hezbollah movement, and the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces (LF) is widely seen as the main obstacle to a deal. — Reuters

Related