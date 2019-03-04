Handball coaches training course commences

Muscat: The handball coaches training course set off yesterday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex with the participation of three coaches from various governorates of the Sultanate. The course is organised by Oman Handball Association with the spot of Oman Olympic Committee represented by the Olympic Solidarity Committee and in cooperation with the Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The course takes place from 4 – 14 march. The course will be conducted by Iffat Rashad, a lecturer of the International Handball Federation and chairman of coaches committee at the Arab and Egyptian Handball Federations and technical adviser of the Egyptian Handball Association. The course consists of a host of theoretical and practical aspects including scientific approaches of levels at the International Handball Federation (IHF), modern trends for handball development, factors affecting the basic coaching concepts and the practical application of skills.

