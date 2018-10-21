Hamilton captures pole at US Grand Prix

Austin, Texas: Lewis Hamilton captured pole position for the US Grand Prix as he seeks to seal a fifth Formula One title. The Mercedes driver and reigning world champion set a track record of 1 minute 32.237 seconds on the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, 0.061 seconds ahead of Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel. However, Vettel has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen was third fastest and will be promoted to second to line up on the front row with Hamilton, whose team-mate Valtteri Bottas was fourth. “That was very important, it was close,” Hamilton said. “These guys … I didn’t know how close it would be. I knew it was edgy between us and would require some solid laps – the first one was decent but not enough and the second one was better.”

He added: “We’ll see what happens tomorrow, the Ferraris are quick. I hope for better weather for everyone watching, and I hope it’s an exciting race tomorrow.” It was an 81st career pole position for Hamilton, who will retain the Formula One title if he wins on Sunday and Vettel comes third or worse. Vettel will have to start from fifth place following his three-place grid penalty for failing to slow down quick enough under a red flag during practice. “I was pretty close, obviously it is a shame we missed out on that time. Six hundredths, you always think you had that time in you,” Vettel said.

“It has been dry today and better, the wind has made it tricky but it is the same for everyone. I’m happy that we are back in range, not in the wet, but the dry and today has been surprisingly close.” Raikkonen said: “I don’t have much to lose – we will try and make a good start and go from there to see what we can do but it should be OK.” Hamilton is close to joining Juan Manuel Fangio on five world titles,behind only German great Michael Schumacher on seven. — DPA

