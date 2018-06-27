Haley, Modi discuss India-US cooperation, counter-terrorism

New Delhi: US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation including on counter-terrorism.

During the meeting, Haley noted the deepening relations between India and the US particularly in strategic and defence sectors, a statement said.

“Both the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation including on counter-terrorism and in multilateral fora. They expressed confidence that strong India-US partnership will continue to be an important factor for global peace and prosperity,” the statement said.

Haley said earlier she was here to strengthen bilateral relations and to continue the democratic bonds.

“I am here to once again solidify our love for India, our belief in the friendship that India and the US have and our willingness to make that relation even stronger,” Haley said during her visit to the Humayun’s tomb.

Mentioning that there were multiple level of opportunities between the two countries, Haley said India and the US shared the value of freedom.

“Whether it is countering terrorism, whether it is the fact that we want to continue our democratic opportunities, or start to work together more strongly on the military aspect, there are lots of things that India and the US have in common,” she said.

She added: “It is great to be back.”

During her visit, Haley will meet senior officials, NGO and business leaders, students and members of the inter-faith community. It is Haley’s first trip to India after being appointed as the US ambassador to the UN.

Haley also met Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi here on Wednesday and discussed ways to end child trafficking, a statement said.

Satyarthi, who met Haley at Mukti Asharam, the rehabilitation home he had established, stressed the need for a UN-mandated “international response mechanism” for addressing the “grave situation” of child trafficking.

“It has been an honour and privilege to be here at Mukti Ashram set up by Satyarthi and run by Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child is safe and afforded every opportunity to have a full life. I look forward to sharing our commitment to end child trafficking,” said Haley, as per a statement issued by the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation. On the issue of child safety internationally, Satyarthi also expressed the need for shouldering a “collective responsibility.” — IANS

