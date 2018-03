World number one Simona Halep survived a scare from Oceane Dodin on Thursday, beating the lucky loser 3-6 6-3 7-5 to reach the Miami Open third round, and while the Romanian was unhappy with her performance she said it had been a “good day at the office”. Halep, who almost joined eight other seeds eliminated on a day of upsets in south Florida, was delighted with the way she dug in and fought in the deciding third set on centre court.

