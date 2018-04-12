Hajj pilgrims urged to take vaccination

Muscat, April 12: The Ministry of Health announced that all citizens and residents who were selected by the electronic sorting system to perform the Hajj pilgrimage during this year should go to the nearest health institution in their governorate in order to take the following necessary vaccinations.

Pilgrims should take the vaccination prior to departure for a period of not less than ten days, which is considered a prerequisite to perform Hajj pilgrimage and to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) according to the instructions of the competent authorities at the KSA.

The Quadric-vaccination against Meningococcal Meningitis (ACWY 135), which provides immunity for three years. Therefore, those who have been immunized with this vaccine for a period of not more than three years and have documentation, they do not need to be vaccinated again. Seasonal Influenza vaccine, which provides seasonal immunity against Seasonal Influenza diseases. This seasonal vaccine is given annually. Citizens and residents who have been vaccinated for Umrah during Ramadan 2018 and have documentation, they do not need to be vaccinated again during their visit to the health institution.

All are requested to adhere to the above instructions in order to prevent transmission of the diseases and safeguard the public health.

