Muscat: The Omani Haj Mission for 2018 will head to Mecca on Wednesday to assist 14,000 Omani and expat pilgrims.

Sultan bin Said al Hinai, Head of the Omani Haj Mission, said in a statement that the Mission will initiate its work upon arrival. It will make necessary preparations to receive the Hajis from the Sultanate who will arrive by land or air and help them perform Haj smoothly. He hailed the cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Sultanate and the Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The Omani Haj Mission includes Iftaa, religious guidance, administrative, financial and health delegations, as well as representatives of the Public Prosecution, Royal Oman Police, media and scouts.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs approved 85 companies for the transfer of Hajis including 79 for Omanis, 3 for Arab and 3 for non-Arab. Of the 14,000 Haj slots approved for Oman, 13,450 were for Omanis, 275 for Arabs and 275 for non-Arabs. Five per cent of the 14,000 or 700 were booked

for administrators, technicians, drivers and others who will accompany the Hajis to provide the needed services.

More than 27,000 Omanis and expats applied for Haj. Applications of 13,048 Omanis and 550 expats were accepted.— ONA

