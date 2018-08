Mecca: The Omani Haj Mission headed by Shaikh Sultan bin Said al Hinai and Shaikh Abdul Aziz Masoud al Ghafri as his deputy, arrived in the Meccca on Wednesday to assist 14,000 Haj pilgrims from the Sultanate. The mission consists of the Ifta’a and Religious Guidance delegation, the Administrative and Financial delegation, the Caravans Supervision delegation, the public prosecution delegation, the medical delegation, the Royal Oman Police delegation, the media delegation and the scout delegation. The mission was seen off by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs. — ONA

