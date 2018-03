MUSCAT: As assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said will leave on Wednesday for Uzbekistan to lead the Sultanate’s delegation at the opening of the new building of Abu al Raihan al Biruni Library, scheduled to be held in Tashkent on Thursday. The library is constructed in response to the Royal orders of His Majesty the Sultan as recognition of the scientific contributions in science and scientists who played a great role in the service of religion sciences, jurisprudence, history, astronomy, mathematics, algebra and other sciences. — ONA

