Haitham reviews work of ITC lab and 4th IR

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, on Sunday reviewed the outputs of the ICT laboratory and the Fourth Industrial Revolution organised by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Information Technology Authority (ITA) in cooperation and coordination with the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit at the Oil and Gas Institute. The review meeting saw the participation of a number of governmental and private institutions and representatives of civil society in order to come up with initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving the strategic directions that have been developed for the sector within the Sultanate’s plan to promote economic diversification.

During the discussions, the participants in the lab analysed the reality of the sector, identified the possibilities, capabilities, available investment opportunities, the challenges facing the sector, put forward solutions and proposals to overcome these challenges and achieve the desired results of the establishment of the laboratory. HH Sayyid Haitham made his review in the presence of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, Chairman of ITA Board of Directors, Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Head of Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit, HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Chairman of Oman Information Technology and Communications Group (OITCG), Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA , to a detailed explanation on the lab, its four-week themes and seminars, the results of the discussions, whether related to the reality of the sector and the challenges it faces or the opportunities and proposals to develop this sector and transforming it into an economic sector on the one hand, and a supporting sector for other sectors on the other, and the concluding recommendations of the laboratory.

HH Sayyid Haitham expressed his thanks and appreciation to the officials of the laboratory and the institutions involved in its organisation, stressing the importance of this sector in the future economies and in the development and progress of communities. — ONA