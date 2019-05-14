Haitham receives message from Syrian counterpart

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, received a written message from Mohammed al Ahmad, Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, relating to the aspects of the joint work between the two countries in the cultural field. The message was received by Shaikh Hamad bin Hilal al Maamari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture for Cultural Affairs, when he received in his office on Tuesday Dr Bassam Saif Eddin al Khatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Sultanate. — ONA

