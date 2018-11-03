Haitham hopes to herald a new dawn for Oman

MUSCAT, NOV 3 – Table tennis is a sport that is fast gaining attention in the Sultanate with a growing number of Omani players coming to the fore. Leading the way for the table tennis enthusiasts of Oman is the brightest star on the horizon, Haitham al Mandhari. Haitham won the bronze medal at the Arabian table tennis championships held in Muscat in August 2017 and is looked upon as a future star for Oman. Haitham relives a bit of his journey that started in 2010 in this exclusive interview with Oman Daily Observer. “I was selected to play table tennis because it was seen as an easy sport to play and is usually free of any kind of accidents and injuries. You might face some difficulties in the beginning as you are still a beginner player. However, when you reach the top level, then you will taste the enthusiasm during the game,” Al Mandhari added.

The Rustaq youngster, who currently plays for Seeb Club, has been prolific in the domestic level and has been rewarded for his performances.

Al Mandhari is headed in the right direction with his efforts and is on his way to being ranked as one of the best players in the GCC and Arabian level.

“My main achievements in table tennis can be summarized through clinching the first place of youth category award for three consecutive seasons. Also, I was crowned as champion of youth and general category in the same season. At national team level, I registered an achievement along with my colleague Al Julanda al Kharousi by winning bronze medal at Arabian championship which was hosted by the Sultanate in 2017,” the Seeb player said.

Al Mandhari advised all his colleagues who love table tennis to improve their level of playing by training every day as it was very necessary to do so. Also, he added that making a special weekly schedule along with your coach to get the right tactics and top technical level training was important. The multi ball technique and footwork is the main training that he used to have daily. Talking about his role models, Haitham mentions two names that he looks upto for inspiration.

“At the domestic level, it is Asad al Raisi while internationally for me it has to be China’s Ma Long.

“There are many talented players who are coming up through the national training centres of table tennis in different clubs. I believe investing on them will provide a strong platform to have a strong national team in the future,” Al Mandhari stated.

“Mohammed Atoom, the national team coach, contributed a lot to us as players. I used to have some difficulty in my legs for movement, less power during making my serve and less power to return the ball back. With the support from coach Atoom, I improved upon my weak points and improve my technical level,” Haitham pointed out.

Haitham also credited the Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) for its work and its future plans.

“Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) is working in a very clear vision and mission in order to capitalize table tennis among all the clubs in the Sultanate. We as players appreciated all the positive efforts that is taken by the OTTC and looking for much more local and international competitions to raise up our levels,’’ he added. “My goal is to participate at the international tournaments and challenge myself with top players. My goal is not only to participate, I will also compete to raise the Sultanate flag at international events through registering top results,” Haitham concluded.

Adil al Balushi