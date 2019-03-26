Haitham honours Mazoon Theatre Troupe

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, honoured members of Mazoon Theatre Troupe, which won the best integrated performance of “Madaq Al Henna” (henna pounder) scripted by Abbas al Hayek and directed by Yousef al Balushi, at the third edition Sharjah Festival for the Gulf Theatre recently. The members of the troupe were congratulated for their outstanding achievements and participation in local and foreign festivals.

Related