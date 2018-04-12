Haima camel festival ends

HAIMA: The 7th Haima Annual Camel Festival concluded in the Wilayat of Haima in the Governorate of Al Wusta on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

The two-day festival was organised by the locals of the Wilayat of Haima in cooperation with camel race committee in the wilayat, in the presence of Dr Hamoudah bin Mohammed al Harsosi, member of Majlis Ash’shura, general supervisor of the festival, Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali al Der’ei, Deputy Wali of Haima, a number of officials of government institutions in the governorate, companies, individuals, who support the festival and those who are interested in the camel race.

The race included six rounds, where the first day was allocated for locals of Haima. The closing day witnessed competitions from various governorates of the Sultanate. — ONA

