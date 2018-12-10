Local 

GUtech fetes 183 new graduates

A total of 183 graduates of German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) received their degrees at the 7th graduation ceremony held at the Halban campus on Sunday. The students graduated from Bachelor of Science programmes in Urban Planning and Architectural Design, Applied Geosciences, Computer Sciences, International Business and Service Management, Logistics as well as in three Bachelor of Engineering programmes in Process Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Environmental Engineering. Dr Armin Eberlein, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at GUtech, welcomed the audience and congratulated the graduates. “Tonight, a new chapter will begin for you. You have now a degree from one of the best institutions in Oman. The daily challenges of completing demanding assignments, studying for exams and keeping up with the course material, are over. Our goal was not to give you an easy degree. We wanted you to graduate with a certificate that symbolises quality education and that is highly regarded in industry.”

