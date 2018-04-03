GUtech documentary grabs silver at MIFF

MUSCAT: GUtech documentary, Sons of Sinbad – ‘Monsoon Empire’, has grabbed the Silver Khanjar at the 10th Muscat International Film Festival (MIFF).

GUtech coproduction Sons of Sinbad – ‘Monsoon Empire’ has grabbed the Silver Khanjar, in the category ‘Documentaries – Story of Oman’, at the 10th Muscat International Film Festival.

Directed by Friedrich Kluetsch, the documentary encompasses three films coproduced by the German University of Technology (GUtech), deMAX GmbH and Al Salmi Library.

The episode ‘Monsoon Empire’ is based on a chronicle entry on the life of Abu Ubayda Al Qassim, and highlights the direct trade relations between Oman and China through the Maritime Silk Road in the period of Early Islam.

Coproducer and director Friedrich Kluetsch said in his acceptance, “We are proud of this award and the opportunity of shedding lights on particular episodes in Oman’s history and the importance of documenting the truth, now more than ever.”

The Muscat International Film Festival is held every two years and presents outstanding achievements in the fields of documentary and feature filmmaking.

The closing ceremony was held at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) auditorium, under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

Like this: Like Loading...