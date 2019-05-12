Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan

Quetta: Gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Pakistan’s southwestern port city of Gwadar on Saturday, killing at least one guard and battling security forces inside, officials and the army said.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove said most guests were evacuated from the five-star Pearl Continental Hotel, which helicopters circled as fighting was underway. Police said that in addition to the guard killed by the attackers, at least two other people were wounded but there was no final casualty total.

The military said at least three gunmen killed a guard at the entrance to the hotel when they entered. Security forces cordoned off the area and cornered the attackers in a staircase leading to the top floor, the military said in a statement.

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility in an emailed statement that said the attack was aimed at foreign investors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement condemning the attack. “Such attempts, especially in Balochistan are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity,” he said. Reuters