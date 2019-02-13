Local 

Gulf Air to launch flights to Salalah

Oman Observer

Muscat: Gulf Air has announced plans to launch flights to Salalah, Oman, starting during Khareef season in June. From June 15 to September 14, Salalah will be added as a seasonal summer destination as the airline revealed its network expansion plans for 2019. Gulf Air’s chief executive officer, Krešimir Kučko, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for ways to enhance our customers’ travel experience by adding new routes and increasing flight frequencies. We chose Salalah as part of our summer schedule in response to positive customer feedback by expanding our network in tune with the demands of the season. With competitive fares and convenient flights from Gulf Air, I am sure travellers can enjoy their best summer vacation by visiting this fabulous destination.”

