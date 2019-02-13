Gulf Air to add Salalah as seasonal summer destination this year

Muscat: In a boost for Dhofar Governorate’s increasingly important tourism industry, Gulf Air – the national carrier of Bahrain – announced on Wednesday that it will add Salalah to its network as a seasonal summer destination this year.

The airline will operate to Salalah from June 15 to September 14, 2019, which roughly corresponds with the popular Salalah Tourism Festival held against the backdrop of the khareef season in the governorate.

Gulf Air’s Chief Executive Officer Krešimir Kučko said: “We are constantly on the lookout for ways to enhance our customers’ travel experience by adding new routes and increasing flight frequencies; We chose Salalah as part of our summer schedule in response to positive customer feedback by expanding our network in tune with the demands of the season. With competitive fares and convenient flights from Gulf Air, I am sure travelers can enjoy their best summer vacation by visiting this fabulous destination.”

Salalah serves as a wholesome family holiday destination during the khareef season spanning the July – September period. A combination of balmy weather, monsoon rains, mist-shrouded mountains, flowing wadis, cascading waterfalls, and green landscapes, beckons thousands of international visitors from across the Arabian Gulf and the wider Middle East. Numerous Omanis and expatriate residents also travel to Salalah during the holiday to escape the heat and humidity of the rest of the Oman.

As many as 826,000 visitors travelled to Salalah during the khareef holiday season, between June 21 and September 21 last year, representing a impressive 28.1 per cent jump over corresponding figures for 2017, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). Around 94.4 per cent of the tourists said they were visiting Salalah for recreational and entertainment purposes. A further 13,000 tourists said they were visiting relatives, families and friends, while around 23,000 were on business trips.