Gulf Air and Oman Air expand codeshare agreement

MUSCAT: Gulf Air and Oman Air have expanded their existing codeshare agreement allowing passengers to benefit from the outstanding products and services offered by the two airlines. This will extend travel opportunities to fly beyond Muscat and Bahrain effective from the upcoming summer schedule. Oman Air places its ‘WY’ code on Gulf Air flights from Bahrain to Tbilisi in Georgia, Baku in Azerbaijan, Gassim in Saudi Arabia and Beirut in Lebanon. On the other hand, the extended codeshare agreement will see Gulf Air will place its ‘GF’ code on Oman Air flights from Muscat to Salalah and Khasab in Oman, Nairobi in Kenya, Zanzibar in Tanzania, Goa and Lucknow in India, Kathmandu in Nepal and Jakarta in Indonesia.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air commented: “The Gulf Air guests in return can travel to Oman Air’s destinations of Salalah, Khasab, Nairobi, Zanzibar, Goa, Lucknow, Kathmandu and Jakarta. We are sure the guests will find the award-winning services of Oman Air and the legacy services of Gulf Air a truly rewarding experience.”

Oman Air currently serves up to 55 destinations worldwide. The carrier operates direct international flights from Muscat to GCC region as well as Middle East & Africa region. In addition, Oman Air flies to many destinations in the Indian subcontinent, China, Far and South East Asia and Europe and has codeshare agreements with a number of airline partners offering guests better connectivity and increased choice.

Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 49 cities in 26 countries. Gulf Air currently serves all its destinations with a combination of wide and narrow body fleet of 36 aircraft including its flagship the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and the latest Airbus 320neo.

