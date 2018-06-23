Guiness World Record honour for Oman crochet queens

About 53 members of Mother India’s Crochet Queens (MICQ), Oman Chapter, received the Guinness World Record Certificates from Mrs Sushma Pandey, wife of Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate, at the Indian Embassy Auditorium, recently.

Kiranpreet Sahni, the Regional Head of MICQ, presented a mermaid doll and a blanket made by her to Sushma as a token of appreciation which MICQ Oman members have for her. The hat-trick event was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony. All the winners felt jubilant and were happy to receive their certificates.

Kiranpreet informed that MICQ has already started preparing for their attempts at Guinness World Record 4th and 5th attempts.

The 4th Guinness World Record will be held in India in major cities simultaneously at a set time and for most people crocheting together at a set time and place. The participants have to be present at that particular spot. All age groups above 6 years are allowed and all genders and nationalities are allowed to participate.

The event is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2019. The 5th Guinness World Record is the largest display of Christmas decorations which will be held on July 21, 2019 in Chenna.

