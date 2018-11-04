Guidelines issued for National Day vehicle decorations

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate General of Traffic, has issued regulations for those wish to decorate the vehicles with stickers as part of the

48th National Day celebrations.

In the four-wheel/SUVs, the stickers are permitted in the rear window, fixed side window and chassis, while for the saloon cars it is is permitted in the rear window and chassis, a statement said

The police urged vehicles owners to make sure that the stickers are properly placed, and not to be extended to the front and side windows, plates and lights.

The images in the rear windows should be of the type that allows the driver visibility. Derogatory and offensive languages should be not used while the colour of the vehicles should be affected. Stickers that do not comply with traffic safety requirements should be prohibited.

The police confirmed that the stickers should be related to the occasion and for the period between November 4 – November 30.