Guardiola prefers improving performance over points record

Manchester: Manchester City will aim to improve their performance rather than beat last season’s record-breaking Premier League tally of 100 points, manager Pep Guardiola has said. Defending champions City became the first side to reach 100 points in a Premier League campaign and finished last season 19 points above their closest rivals Manchester United. “People ask ‘can you improve on 100 points’ and I say no because we are not here to do that. However, individually the players can improve,” Guardiola said during the Sky Sports Premier League launch.“Of course we can improve. If I felt we could not improve the team I would call my chairman and say: ‘I leave’. But still, we believe we can do better and dominate more. Will it happen? I don’t know but we believe we can do it.”

City begin the new season with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday and Spaniard Guardiola suggested the London side could pose a serious challenge this season under new manager Unai Emery. “Arsenal I think are going to be more consistent as a team,” Guardiola added. “It will be tough like it has to be. It’s nice because every season the Premier League is tougher and tougher. “Unai is a work ethic guy. He knows everything about the opponents. He achieved something unique in European football in three Europa Leagues in a row and he handled himself well at PSG. He’s a top, top manager and it will be tough.” — Reuters