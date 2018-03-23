Business 

GSK pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer assets

Oman Observer

LONDON: GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, the British drugs company said on Friday, endangering an auction for an asset some said could fetch as much as $20 billion.
GlaxoSmithKline was seen as the front runner to buy the assets, which include Advil painkillers and Centrum vitamins, after main rival Reckitt Benckiser quit the race on Thursday.
“While we will continue to review opportunities that may accelerate our strategy, they must meet our criteria for returns and not compromise our priorities for capital allocation,” Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said in a brief statement.
GlaxoSmithKline shares jumped 4 per cent to £13.23 at 0809 GMT. A Pfizer representative was not immediately available to comment. — Reuters

Share Button

You May Also Like

Maersk says working on recovery plan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Maersk says working on recovery plan

SAIL in talks with Nippon Steel, Kobe for tie-ups

Oman Observer Comments Off on SAIL in talks with Nippon Steel, Kobe for tie-ups

SalamAir welcomes new batch of female Omani cabin crew

Oman Observer Comments Off on SalamAir welcomes new batch of female Omani cabin crew