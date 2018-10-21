Ground-breaking ceremony for integrated residential project

Muscat: The Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) will mark the ground-breaking ceremony for the integrated residential project in Barka in the presence of Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing.

The project that supports the existing housing policies in Oman will offer integrated well-developed housing facilities to eligible citizens instead of just land plots.

The project is the first of its kind in the Sultanate and is based on partnership between the government and private sector. It will be developed by one of the leading real estate companies in Oman as per the best Standards.

The housing complex will include mosques, health and commercial centers, public gardens and open sports fields.