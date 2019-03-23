Grilled lamb kebab with garden salad

Ingredients

1300 g Lamb leg

400 g Rocket leaves

200 g Garlic sauce

200 g Arabic bread

100 g Butter

40 g Chat masala

30 g Red chilli

20 g Salt

30 ml Olive oil

50 g Garlic

100 g Parsley

200 g Lemon

200 g Coriander leaves

METHOD:

Combine olive oil, garlic salt and whole spices powder in a marinating tray. Dip in the lamb leg into the mixture.

Make sure that all parts are covered generously.

Marinate lamb leg and leave marinate inside the fridge for four (4) hours.

Grill the lamb leg indirectly over a medium fire for about 20 minutes. Make sure to always check for consistency and plan out how you want your meat to be grilled.

Once grilled to the desired wellness, cut the leg into cubes.

Saute the vegetables (bell pepper and onion) and add a pinch of chat masala to enhance flavour.

Side dish

Prepare the vegetables and cut them to desired sizes. Make sure that the bell pepper, mixed lettuce, green apple and cherry tomato are fresh.

Combine them in a bowl and mix with lemon olive oil dressing.

Yoghurt Sauce

Mix the yoghurt with finely chop garlic.

Add salt and white pepper.

Plating

Arrange the cut lamb leg on a plate. Throw in the mixed vegetable salad, yoghurt garlic sauce and pair with Arabic bread.

WHEN MARINATING

Marinating, as has been explained by many chefs, is the best way to intensify the flavour of food by using a few basic ingredients. A marinade can come in three different forms — paste, liquid or dry rub. Beforehand, make sure to research what type of meat you are cooking and ensure that you marinate it at the right number of hours to ensure you get the full-bodied flavour you are looking for.

FACTS ABOUT LAMB

For the most part of the Middle East and the world in general, lamb has been a favourite year-round source of protein. A leg lamb is also versatile when it comes to the cut and many love slow roasting it to keep it tender and moist packed with many flavours.

Unlike other meat, lamb has a strong flavour so marinating it with spices that have plenty of flavours is important. Make sure to put in enough vinegar to carry the flavours to the meet.

GRILL IT WELL

To properly grill a lamb, start by grilling it medium-high under direct heat to sear the surface. Make sure to turn it every five minutes to make sure that it gets an even sear. If grilling on direct heat, make sure to not overcook it by limiting cooking time to 15 minutes.

Don’t forget to give it a period to rest and 20 minutes is the best time before carving it.

Executive Chef Jit Man Magar has over 17 years experience in the culinary industry and as the executive chef of Park Inn Duqm, is instrumental in providing an enjoyable food scene in this fastly developing part of the Sultanate.

Banking on his years of experience, Chef Jit Man is delighted in seamless operation of his kitchen and he takes pride in always making sure that the food he prepares has his personal touches on them.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management, Jit Man began his career as Commis Chef and later on promoted to Sous Chef. In 2009, he was part of the preopening team at Park Inn Muscat.

Leading an experienced culinary team in Duqm, Chef Jit Man looks forward to enticing people to come to their location not only for tourism purposes but also for memorable dining experience unique to their side of the country.