Grilled baby squid topped with rocket salad and cherry tomato

Ingredients

5 pieces of squid

(preferably 8/10 in size)

7 cherry tomatoes

A bunch of rocket leaves

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

2 tbs olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Preparation

1. Clean the squid without removing the head.

2. Cut each cherry tomato into 4 pieces and put in a bowl

3. After washing the rocket leaves, chop them into smaller sizes and then mix them with the tomatoes.

4. Season the salad with salt, pepper, olive oil, and vintage balsamic vinegar.

5. Season the squid and grill it over a hot griller for about 2 minutes on each side, to obtain a nice colour and soft meat.

6. Cut the squid in into 3 pieces and toss them in the salad.

7. Serve the dish in a rounded bowl or plate.

When cooking baby squid, you can either cook very fast or cook very slow. The two extremes work best cause anything in the middle can lead to a chewy and tough squid.

If you don’t know it yet, baby squids are also best when stuffed with spicy or strong-tasting filling. Many people also prefer having them because they take less preparation.

There are different ways to prepare or cook a squid depending on the region of the world. Amongst Mediterranean countries, they usually prefer it fried the same with North American countries. In countries like Lebanon, Syria, and Armenia, they prepare it with tarator sauce while some parts of Asia, you can purchase dried squid and are best as street food.