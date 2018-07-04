Greetings from His Majesty conveyed to Algerian President

ALGIERS: Abdul Qadir bin Saleh, Speaker of the Algerian National Assembly, on Wednesday received at the council’s headquarters Nasser bin Saif al Hosni, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Algeria. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed congratulations of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to his President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on the occasion of Independence and Youth Day of Algeria. In the framework of strengthening and developing the parliamentary relations between the State Council and the Algerian National Assembly, the Algerian speaker of the National Assembly received a written message from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of State Council. — ONA

