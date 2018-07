MUSCAT: A green turtle has returned to Oman and is nestling nearly after 21 years on the shores of Ras al Hadd in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. It last visited Oman on August 21, 1997. According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA), the turtle travelled thousands of miles around the world and returned to Oman on July 18, 2018. The Ras al Hadd Reserve attracts the largest number of green turtles.

Related