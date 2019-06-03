Greek capital Athens Oman Air’s 10th direct destination in Europe

Athens: The inauguration of the direct air route between Muscat and Athens will stimulate economic relations between the two countries and provide additional links to customers from Asia and the Indian subcontinent to Europe, as well as providing a direct daily flight for Omani and Gulf tourists to visit Athens, according to Laurent Recoura, Senior Vice-President, Oman Air. “Athens is Oman Air’s 10th direct destination to Europe, operating a Boeing 737-800 to Athens, “ he said at the press conference in Athens on Monday.

Recoura said Oman enjoys a variety of natural attractions, such as beautiful beaches, high mountains and golden deserts, making the Sultanate the unique destination in the Middle East. He called on Greek tourists to visit the Sultanate to discover these potentials and enjoy the hospitality of Oman.

“The inauguration of the new Muscat International Airport, an award-winning international airport, is an additional tourist attraction for Greek tourists to visit the Sultanate and another attraction for businessmen and various Greek companies to boost economic and tourism exchanges between the two countries.” He pointed out that Oman Air uses 55 aircraft to fly to 44 destinations. In addition to its cooperation with various airlines, Oman Air operates flights to 80 destinations.

He noted that over the past two years, Oman Air has increased its operating capacity to 24 per cent using the fleet of Boeing, Airbus and Embraer aircraft. Ioana Papadopoulou, Director of Communications and Marketing at Athens International Airport, said that the Sultanate was promoted in the Greek market before launching the new service between Muscat and Athens to encourage tourists to visit the Sultanate. The press conference was attended by Dr Elias Nikolakopoulos, Honorary Consul of Greece in the Sultanate of Oman and Jamal al Azki, Regional Vice-President of Oman Air. — ONA

Related