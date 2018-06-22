Greece ‘turning a page’ as euro zone declares crisis over

Athens: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday said the country was “turning a page” after euro zone ministers declared its crisis over as they granted Athens debt relief under a bailout exit strategy. The euro zone ministers’ agreement comes nearly a decade after Athens finances spun out of control, sparking three bailouts and threatening the country’s euro membership.

“Yesterday we reached a historic agreement on Greece’s debt with the Eurogroup,” Tsipras told the country’s president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

“We are turning a page,” he said, adding that Greece had to remain on the path of reform.

Following the euro zone ministers’ hard-fought agreement declared earlier on Friday, Greece is slated to leave its third financial rescue since 2010 on August 20. “The Greek crisis ends here tonight,” said EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, after marathon talks in Luxembourg.

The deal was expected to be an easy one, but last-minute resistance by Germany — Greece’s long bailout nemesis and biggest creditor —dragged the talks on for six hours.

The ministers agreed to extend maturities by 10 years on major parts of its total debt obligations, a mountain that has reached close to double the country’s annual economic output.

They also agreed to disburse 15 billion euros ($17.5 billion) to ease Greece’s exit from the rescue programme. This would leave Greece with a hefty 24 billion euro safety cushion, officials said.

“The agreed debt relief is bigger than we had expected,” Citi European Economics said in a note.

“In particular, the 10-year extension of the EFSF loans’ maturity and most importantly the grace period on interest payments is a significant development,” they added. “The Greek government is happy with the agreement,” Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said after the talks. But “to make this worthwhile we have to make sure that the Greek people must quickly see concrete results… they need to feel the change in their own pockets,” he added.

The eight-year crisis toppled four governments and shrank the economy by 25 per cent. Unemployment soared and still hovers over 20 per cent, sending thousands of young educated Greeks abroad. Optimism is tempered by Greece’s remaining fiscal obligations, which will demand serious discipline, observers say.

“This is a very tight programme. A surplus of 3.5 per cent to 2022 and 2.2 per cent (on average) to 2060 is not easy at all,” Kostas Boukas, asset management director at Beta Securities, told Athens 9,84 radio.

“We’ll have to see if the pledges will be kept, especially as they depend on international developments as well,” he said. Under pressure from its creditors, Greece has already agreed to slash pensions again in 2019, and reduce the tax-free income threshold for millions of people in 2020. Further cuts will be made to maintain the 3.5 per cent surplus, if necessary. “It would be a terrible mistake to cultivate illusions that the end of the bailout means a return to normality,” said pro-opposition daily Ta Nea. — AFP

