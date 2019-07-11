Graduation of entrepreneurship training programme at Defence Ministry

MUSCAT: The graduation ceremony of the 18th and 19th batches of the training programme for the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) was celebrated on Thursday under the patronage of Air Commodore Khamis bin Hamad al Ghaferi, Assistant Chief of Staff of the SAF for Training and Joint Exercises.

The Entrepreneurship Programme is organised by the Ministry of Defence, represented by the COSAF, in cooperation with the SMEs Development Fund, in order to encourage personnel at the Ministry of Defence and the SAF to continue giving during the retirement by contributing to setting up their own enterprises and benefiting from support, provided by the government and the private sector for this programme, as well as the promotion of the culture of entrepreneurship and self-employment, and to assist and prepare those wishing to do so, in addition to supporting the national programme in the development of the SMEs sector. — ONA

