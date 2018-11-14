Graduation ceremony at MCBS

MUSCAT: Modern College of Business and Science celebrated the graduation of 340 students on Wednesday. This ceremony saw the graduation of the largest batch to have graduated from MCBS yet. The ceremony was held at Al Shafaq Club under the patronage of Salaam bin Saeed al Shaqsi, member of the State Council and CEO of Al Izz Islamic Bank; Prof David Decker, President of Franklin University; Dr Muneer al Maskery, the founder and Executive Chairman of MCBS; Dr Abood al Sawafi, Dean of MCBS; faculty members, students and parents. Dr Al Sawafi congratulated the graduating students, “I stand here this evening for one of your greatest moments of glory — to celebrate your graduation. I cannot express enough how proud I am to share your happiness. “I am sure you are also proud to be a graduate of quality higher education that is widely respected in the country.”

