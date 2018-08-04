Govt vehicle registrations fall by 89.7 pc

MUSCAT: The new registrations of government vehicles fell by 89.7 per cent in June 2018, compared to the same period of last year.

The total new vehicle registrations in the Sultanate stood at 6,935 in June 2018, down by 8.2 per cent, compared to the same period of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). This does not include vehicles that were re-exported or given temporary registrations.

Most of the categories, including private vehicles, rent-a-car companies and taxis, witnessed a fall in new registrations in June this year, shows the NCSI data, which was prepared on the basis of preliminary information from the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Among different categories, private vehicle registrations declined by 12 per cent to 5,390, while registrations of commercial vehicles surged by 27.5 per cent to 1,142 in June this year.

Registrations of car rental companies and taxis were also down by 16.5 per cent and 13.1 per cent to 284 and 53, respectively, in June 2018, the NCSI report said.

However, registrations of driving school vehicles and motor bikes showed a robust growth of 23.1 per cent and 5.9 per cent to 16 and 36, respectively, in June 2018. In addition, new registrations of tractors soared by 100 per cent to 2.

The Sultanate’s total vehicle registrations in 2017 touched 78,205, which included 58,596 private cars. Oman imports vehicles for domestic sales and for re-exports to regional markets. — ONA

